ugc_banner

We did it! Hollywood reacts to tentative deal ending months-long writers strike

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In a breakthrough, Hollywood writers, studios, and streamers have reached a tentative agreement, ending a months-long strike that brought much of the production of TV shows and movies to a standstill.

In what could be the biggest news of the week from Hollywood, the writers’ unions and studios, streamers have finally reached a tentative agreement – which could mean that the months-long strike can finally end. Although, the members have been advised to not start work until a formal agreement is drafted, circulated, and put into effect, but the studios can get back to work. Calling it a “victory”, the Writers Guild members including some of the biggest names in the industry were seen applauding each other for standing strong and supporting the picket line. 

It was on September 24 when the deal was announced. It ended the 146-day strike that began on May 2. The deal was reached after five days of back-to-back negotiations throughout the weekend. 

In its message to members, the union’s negotiating committee asked for patience on details of the pact: “What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language. And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted.”

trending now

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members,” said the actors union, which is also on strike. 

The actors' union continued, “Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.”

The most important issues that the two parties reached an agreement on were regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence, healthcare contributions and adjustments to the current structure of residuals, and transparency regarding streaming performance.

Check out some of the initial reactions below:

×

×

×

×

×

×

×

 

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Hollywood writers and studios reach tentative deal to end months-long strike

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married!

Topics