We did it! Hollywood reacts to tentative deal ending months-long writers strike

In what could be the biggest news of the week from Hollywood, the writers’ unions and studios, streamers have finally reached a tentative agreement – which could mean that the months-long strike can finally end. Although, the members have been advised to not start work until a formal agreement is drafted, circulated, and put into effect, but the studios can get back to work. Calling it a “victory”, the Writers Guild members including some of the biggest names in the industry were seen applauding each other for standing strong and supporting the picket line.

It was on September 24 when the deal was announced. It ended the 146-day strike that began on May 2. The deal was reached after five days of back-to-back negotiations throughout the weekend.

In its message to members, the union’s negotiating committee asked for patience on details of the pact: “What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language. And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted.”

“SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members,” said the actors union, which is also on strike.

The actors' union continued, “Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.”

The most important issues that the two parties reached an agreement on were regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence, healthcare contributions and adjustments to the current structure of residuals, and transparency regarding streaming performance.

Check out some of the initial reactions below:

BREAKING: Stock in Costco Pizza has plummeted. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) September 25, 2023 ×

I think I just heard a firework go off. I LOVE LOS ANGELES — Alison Bennett (@bennettleigh) September 25, 2023 ×

We did it. We have a tentative deal.



Over the coming days, we'll discuss and vote on it, together, as a democratic union. But today, I want to thank every single WGA member, and every fellow worker who stood with us in solidarity. You made this possible. Thank you. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/KfzVKoPMPz — Adam Conover (@adamconover) September 25, 2023 ×

I am so fucking proud of us. — angelina burnett (@wgangelinab) September 25, 2023 ×

Been crying for the past 10 minutes. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/qU6AkSwO5f — Jackie (Decembly) Penn - WGA Captain at WB (@JackiePenn18) September 25, 2023 ×

THANK YOU TO THE NEGOTIATION COMMITTEE -- to @ellenstutzman and David Goodman and Chris Keyser and all the other writers on that committee, I fucking love you all for doing this for us, I will never forget what you have had to shoulder to get us here!!! — Helen Shang, WGA strike captain 🫡 (@helenshang) September 25, 2023 ×