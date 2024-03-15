Watch The Crow trailer: Bill Skarsgard is here to take revenge

Bill Skarsgard is here to impress in The Crow reboot as makers dropped the first trailer of the upcoming feature.

The Crow centers on a man who is murdered, alongside his fiancee but is granted supernatural powers to seek revenge. Bill Skarsgard leads the film.

The Crow became a cult phenomena after a film starring the late Brandon Lee featured in it. Tragically, Brandon Lee was killed in an on-set accident during filming. Multiple films were made subsequently including The Crow: City of Angels (1996), The Crow: Salvation (2000) and The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005). The Crow was first introduced as a comic book by James O’Barr who debuted the iconic character in 1989.

The 2024 edition of the feature took nearly 20 years to get it in flight. Several studios, filmmakers and actors came and went until now when it's finally happening with Bill Skarsgard. At one point, Stephen Norrington was considered, then it was F. Javier Gutiérrez and then finally Luke Evans. In 2010s, Corin Hardy, Jason Momoa and Sony were to get together for the feature. Jason Momoa departed in 2018.

Watch The Crow trailer here:

The new Crow film is by Rupert Sanders and also stars FKA Twigs, Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila and Jordan Bolger. The script is from Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, the late Samuel Hadida and the late Edward R. Pressman produced.