‘The Bear’ renewed for season 4, to film alongside season 3?
While there has been no confirmation on season 4 of The Bear, series followers who reside in Chicago where season 3 is currently being filmed, feel that the show is quietly filming season 4 too.
Good news for fans of The Bear starring Jeremy Allen White in a leading role as fans speculate that season 4 is currently filming alongside season 3. A report published in Deadline cites multiple sources which confirmed that the Emmy-winning Hulu comedy is quietly filming season 4.
Filming for The Bear season 3 is currently on in Chicago. Local channels in Chicago have been speculating that fans think that the makers are filming for both season 3 and 4 simultaneously.
Ever since these reports reached social media, fans have been wondering if season 4 will be the show’s final season since the same happened with yet another comedy show, FX comedy series, Atlanta, which ended after shooting seasons 3 and 4 back to back.
As for why the makers would have gone this route of shooting The Bear season 3 and 4 together, one explanation could be that the Emmy-winning actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have a packed shooting schedule ahead. Jeremy and Ayo have become famous with their work in The Bear and are said to be getting a lot of opportunities.
Season 3 of The Bear will premiere in June.
Production on the third season of the single-camera comedy began last month.
The first season of The Bear won 10 Emmys, including for Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Writing. Season 2 won Golden Globes for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and stars White and Edebiri.