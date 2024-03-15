‘The Bear’ renewed for season 4, to film alongside season 3?

Good news for fans of The Bear starring Jeremy Allen White in a leading role as fans speculate that season 4 is currently filming alongside season 3. A report published in Deadline cites multiple sources which confirmed that the Emmy-winning Hulu comedy is quietly filming season 4.

Filming for The Bear season 3 is currently on in Chicago. Local channels in Chicago have been speculating that fans think that the makers are filming for both season 3 and 4 simultaneously.

Ever since these reports reached social media, fans have been wondering if season 4 will be the show’s final season since the same happened with yet another comedy show, FX comedy series, Atlanta, which ended after shooting seasons 3 and 4 back to back.

As for why the makers would have gone this route of shooting The Bear season 3 and 4 together, one explanation could be that the Emmy-winning actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have a packed shooting schedule ahead. Jeremy and Ayo have become famous with their work in The Bear and are said to be getting a lot of opportunities.

Season 3 of The Bear will premiere in June.

Production on the third season of the single-camera comedy began last month.