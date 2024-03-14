The Fall Guy early reaction: Critics call Ryan Gosling's movie delightful, funny and full of thrills

The world is not yet over Ryan Gosling's ''I'm Just Ken'' performance at the 96th Academy Award. While everyone is still busy re-watching his hilarious performance and talking about it, Ryan has given another big entertainment dose with his next big release The Fall Guy, which is still very far from its original release date.

In the action-comedy, Ryan plays the role of Colt Seavers, a stuntman. It also has Emily Blunt, playing the role of Jody Moreno, an aspiring director and love interest of Ryan's character.

Directed by David Leitch, the movie premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), where the movie had garnered outstanding reactions from critics around the world, who called the movie a love letter to stunt performance.

The movie will not hit the theatres until May 3, however, the first reviews will surely excite the audience for the fun-adventure it is.

Written by Drew Pearce, the movie is based on the 1980s TV series and follows Ryan's character of Colt Seavers, a stuntman who goes on a search for a missing star, who he used to double in the movies to save the movie of his ex-girlfriend Jody (Blunt).

The movie has got outstanding reviews from the critics, who have watched the action-adventure.

Read the reviews here:

Variety's Peter Debruge called Ryan Gosling's movie, ''surprisingly Romantic Reboot of ’80s Action Show.'' He writes, “The Fall Guy” is funny, it’s sexy, and it features the boy’s-toy version of “Barbie” scene-stealer Ryan Gosling — which is to say, after playing a Ken doll, now he embodies the ultimate action figure. This is the charisma-radiating side of Gosling audiences love (as opposed to expressionless “Only God Forgives” Gosling), and though his character doesn’t have much depth, you could hardly wish for better casting.''

Robert Daniels of Screen Internation called the Fall Guy, is undeniably fun. ''A thrilling spectacle of immense proportions, The Fall Guy isn’t Leitch’s best film. That title belongs to Atomic Blonde. But it’s probably his warmest, most earnest and endearing — further ingraining Gosling as his generation’s favourite action star,'' Robert writes.

Adrian Horton of The Guardian called the movie, ''a delightful action comedy.''

''It’s all a fizzy, funny, convincingly romantic delight, a tribute to the craft of making big movies with big stunts that is heartfelt in its appreciation without taking itself too seriously. As such, the mystery plot is thin and borderline outlandish even for this level of silly, used more as a pretext for a final act stunt bonanza that’s a chef’s kiss on the under-sung heroics of the job,'' she writes.