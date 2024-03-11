Netizens declare Ryan Gosling's ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance 'greatest Oscars moment ever'
Story highlights
Upon its release, Greta Gerwig's Barbie not only dominated the headlines and box office, but the movie became a major social media trend. Among many things from the movie, Ryan Gosling's ''I'm Just Ken'' received a surprising reaction from the audience, who loved Ryan's character of Ken.
The 96th Academy Awards were all fun! Hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the three-hour-long ceremony was packed with fun moments, big wins, political speeches, and a lot more. But one unforgettable thing from the night that will surely go down in the history of the Academy is Ryan Gosling's energetic performance on the Oscar-nominated song ''I'm Just Ken'' from Greta Gerwig's movie Barbie.
The performance was one of the moments that everyone was looking up to. And undoubtedly, Ryan scored all the marks, with most of the credit going to his quirky ''Kenergy''.
Dressed in the shining coat-pant suit of bright pink, with matching gloves and black sunglasses, Gosling left everyone impressed in the Dolby theatre.
Backed by guitarist Mark Ronson and a large group of dancers, Ryan started his performance with the audience before he went on to the stage.
Under the purple light, Ryan, during his electrifying performance, stepped down and sang along with her Barbie team, including Greta Gerwig, Robbie, and America Ferrera, who took part in her performance and sang along. He next took the microphone towards his La La Land co-star Emma Stone.
Ryan's performance from the night has left netizens impressed. As videos from the night started doing the rounds online, fans couldn't keep calm.
Praising Ryan's ''Kenergy'', one user wrote,'' Ryan Gosling starting "i'm just ken" in the audience behind Margot Robbie who CANNOT stop laughing. genius. i hope the kenergy never leaves ryan gosling #oscars.''
Ryan Gosling singing I’m Just Ken might be the greatest Oscars moment ever!!— NathanMorty ᴾᴹ ⚔️ (@NathanMort2) March 11, 2024
•#Oscars #Oscars2024 #RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/qPnFZl9HBv
Another wrote, ''Ryan Gosling singing I’m Just Ken might be the greatest Oscars moment ever!!''
EMMARYAN CRUMBS pic.twitter.com/HDNKV7f1rT— zoe ★ (@hoaxcarter) March 11, 2024
ryan gosling starting "i'm just ken" in the audience behind margot robbie who CANNOT stop laughing. genius. i hope the kenergy never leaves ryan gosling #oscars pic.twitter.com/NVgEvEzGHH— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 11, 2024
Gosling is a real sport..Great performance.— PatriciaD (@patsdumas) March 11, 2024
So… we all agree that this is the most Epic Oscar performance… like ever?! 💖 #Barbie #JustKen #Oscars #Oscars2024 #RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/zMS7dbuq6b— Hot Mess & Blessed (@HotMessBless) March 11, 2024
Seeing Ryan Gosling performing “I’m just Ken” at the Oscars has to be my favourite highlight from this year! #RyanGosling #Barbie #Ken #TheOscars #AcademyAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/vS1GkAP7PJ— Hannah 🏁 💜 🏎️ (@BrainyNewSexySH) March 11, 2024
Meanwhile, at the 96th Academy Awards, Barbie was able to win one Academy Award out of eight nominations, which was Best Song for the song ''What Was I Made For?''