Netizens declare Ryan Gosling's ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance 'greatest Oscars moment ever'

The 96th Academy Awards were all fun! Hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, the three-hour-long ceremony was packed with fun moments, big wins, political speeches, and a lot more. But one unforgettable thing from the night that will surely go down in the history of the Academy is Ryan Gosling's energetic performance on the Oscar-nominated song ''I'm Just Ken'' from Greta Gerwig's movie Barbie.

The performance was one of the moments that everyone was looking up to. And undoubtedly, Ryan scored all the marks, with most of the credit going to his quirky ''Kenergy''.

Dressed in the shining coat-pant suit of bright pink, with matching gloves and black sunglasses, Gosling left everyone impressed in the Dolby theatre.

Backed by guitarist Mark Ronson and a large group of dancers, Ryan started his performance with the audience before he went on to the stage.

Under the purple light, Ryan, during his electrifying performance, stepped down and sang along with her Barbie team, including Greta Gerwig, Robbie, and America Ferrera, who took part in her performance and sang along. He next took the microphone towards his La La Land co-star Emma Stone.

Ryan's performance from the night has left netizens impressed. As videos from the night started doing the rounds online, fans couldn't keep calm.