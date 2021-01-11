Watch teaser: Queen Latifah in CBS' 'The Equalizer'

In the newly released 30-second teaser for CBS’ ‘The Equalizer’, US actress Queen Latifah serves us some hero stuff as the show reimagines the 1980s series of the same name starring Edward Woodward.

Queen Latifah will be seen in the series as Robyn McCall, a single mother with a mysterious background who uses her skills to protect and defend those who cannot do so for themselves.

The teaser introduces Queen Latifah’s character and her daughter, Delilah, played by Laya DeLeon Hayes. “What’s up with you, mom? Out of nowhere you quit your job last month, you wanna talk about it?” Delilah asks in the clip, to which Robyn responds: “It’s complicated.”

Chris Noth, who portrays an ex-CIA director, also appears in the teaser. The cast also includes Tory Kittles, Lorraine Toussaint, Liza Lapira and Adam Goldberg.

‘The Equalizer’ is set to premiere February 7. This follows the 2014 film starring Denzel Washington and then its 2018 sequel.

Watch the teaser here: