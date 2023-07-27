WATCH| Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer starring Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep is out

It only gets more exciting from here as Meryl Streep joins the fun cast of Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez, Steven Martin, and Martin Short. The Hulu series dropped its first trailer for its upcoming season 3. The new season picks up with building neighbours Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez picking up their detective glasses to solve yet another murder mystery. The crime this time takes place behind the scenes of a Broadway show.

The Broadway debut of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is cut short after his sudden death onstage. Among the suspects is Glenroy’s co-star Loretta (series newcomer Meryl Streep), plus a vast cast of theater actors with their big personalities and their own secrets.

What is the show all about?

For the unversed, Steven, Martin, and Selena began the series as strangers with a shared love for true crime. When a mysterious murder occurred in their apartment building, the trio came together to solve the murder mystery on their own. After finding success the first time, they have since then banded time and again like true detectives.

Only Murders in the Building is by co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Watch the trailer of Only Murders in the Building season 3 here:

The third season of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on August 8.

