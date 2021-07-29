Watch: Marvel drops new teaser for 'Shang-Chi' as Simu Liu takes action seriously

Marvel Studios have dropped a teaser of their upcoming flick ‘Shang-Chi’.

The teaser gives a sneak peek of the Chinese superhero that is set to debut in the MCU world with this film. This comes as Marvel fans are still absorbing all the new content including ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Loki’.

The new teaser from ‘Shang-Chi’ is a collection of old and new scenes. It begins with Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) being teased by his friend Katy (Awkwafina) for being shirtless, as he is about to enter a fighting ring. But the jokes end there. What follows is brilliant CGI and action scenes, that make the wait for the film harder.

‘Shang-Chi’ will hit the theatres on September 3.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi will be the first Asian superhero to lead a Marvel film. Also called the Master of Kung Fu, he was raised as a master of martial arts by his father. Tony Leung essays the role of the Mandarin, the real one this time, and Shang-Chi’s father, who is the head of Ten Rings terrorist organisation.

Watch the Shang-Chi teaser here:

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Marvel film Shang-Chi also stars Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu. Actor Benedict Wong is said to reprise his role of the sorcerer in the new film.