Watch: 'Love And Monsters' trailer is about surviving the 'Monsterpocalypse'

The Paramount Pictures’ ‘Love And Monsters’ (originally called Monster Problems) have come out with a trailer.

The adventure film follows Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), who dreams of surviving the ‘Monsterpocalypse and reconnecting with his girlfriend, Aimee (Marvel’s Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick).

Based on a story by Brian Duffield and a screenplay by Duffield and Matthew Robinson, ‘Love And Monsters’ also stars fellow Marvel alums Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

Read the film’s official synopsis here:

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will skip a theater release with an ‘in home’ premiere.

Directed by Michael Matthews, it will be available on VOD October 16.