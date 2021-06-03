Watch: HBO Max releases trailer for comedy series 'Starstruck'

HBO Max has released a new trailer for their comedy series ‘Starstruck’ and it shows exactly what will happen if you start dating a famous actor after a one-night stand with that celeb.

The show will be releasing on the streamer on June 10 in the US.

It has six-episode in its first season that premiered back in April on BBC1 and has already been renewed for a second season. The comedy follows a struggling millennial who develops a relationship with a famous actor after having a one-night stand with him, not realizing who he was.

The show is co-written by comedian and star Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden. All six episodes are directed by Karen Maine.

Watch the trailer here: