Watch 'Dune' trailer: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya star in an epic sci-fi film

Trailer of ‘Dune’ is out and it looks like one of those visual feasts you can’t miss out on.

The sci-fi epic features a number of stars including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Oscar Issac, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin.

The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve of ‘Arrival’ fame. The story is an upgraded version of David Lynch’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel.

It is set in the dystopian future and revolves around a family which is given the charge of the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. While they seek to establish a stronghold, the family encounters enemies in the form of giant sandworms.

The background score by Hans Zimmer enhances the feel of the movie.

Watch the trailer:

The official synopsis of Dune reads, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

‘Dune’ will be released on December 18, 2020.

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast had a reunion and we have proof!