'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast had a reunion and we have proof!

The cast of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ had a reunion today as Hollywood actor Will Smith shared a picture on Instagram with his fans and followers.

The cast got together to celebrate 30 years since the sitcom first aired. The meet up also had another reason -- it’s when they taped an unscripted reunion special for HBO Max.

The cast including Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as the recurring DJ Jazzy Jeff came together for the reunion picture.

Meanwhile, the special will launch on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. They also have the exclusive rights to the full series which has about 148 episodes across six seasons.

The reunion special will have Will Smith as a fictionalised version of himself moving from West Philadelphia to Bel Air to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt, as well as its cultural impact. It is being directed by Marcus Raboy and will be executive produced by Rikki Hughes.

