WATCH: Diplo, Chris Rock escape Burning Man festival in a fan truck after flood-like situation

It was quite an escape for musician Diplo and comedian actor Chris Rock who happened to be at the Burning Man festival this weekend. As heavy rainfall resulted in a flood-like situation, the two narrowly escaped in the back of a pickup truck along with other festival-goers.

Diplo posted videos on Instagram of his escape with Chris Rock. He wrote, “A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pick up. After walking 6 miles through the mud.”

Watch the video here:

He added, “I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz I have a show in DC tonight and didn't want to let y'all down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment.”

Burning Man fiasco

The Burning Man festival was happening in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada where tens of thousands of attendees were left stranded after a heavy rainstorm. The whole desert turned into a slippery, muddy nightmare for the festival-goers. The authorities have been asked to conserve food, water and fuel, as well as shelter in place due to the weather.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office also announced in a statement, “Due to recent rainfall, the Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office officials have closed the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event. Please avoid travelling to the area; you will be turned around. All event access is closed.”

This year’s Burning Man festival was scheduled to take place from August 27 until Labor Day (September 4).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.