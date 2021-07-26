Watch 'Dexter' revival trailer as it makes a comeback with 10-episodes

Eagerly waiting for ‘Dexter’? The makers have just dropped a brand new trailer for the revival show and it's called ‘Dexter: New Blood’.

The trailer was dropped on November 7 as part of the 10-episode revival which picks up a decade after the original show’s finale.

The popular show ended on a note when after faking his death in the 2013 finale, he starts his life anew as a lumberjack in the revival show at Showtime. Dexter Morgan will find him living in Iron lake, New York, under an assumed name and running a sporting goods store.

Original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who left the 2006-13 series midway through its run, has returned for the revival.

In addition to Hall, original series veterans Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow will make appearances — presumably in flashbacks, as both of their characters died during the first run.

The cast also includes Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Jack Alcott; Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg and Katy Sullivan will recur.

Watch the trailer below: