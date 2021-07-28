Watch: Daniel Craig starrer James Bond film new video out, announces release date

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jul 28, 2021, 04:07 PM(IST)

File image of Daniel Craig as James Bond at the film premiere of 'Spectre'. (Source; Wikimedia Commons) Photograph:( Others )

A new video clip from James Bond film 'No Time To Die' is out and it features almost all cast in their action form. This will be the last film that stars Daniel Craig as James Bond. 

A new James Bond clip from his upcoming film ‘No Time To Die’ has released and it announces the date of the film’s theatrical release. 

As per the new announcement, the Daniel Craig starrer will come in theatres this October. 

The new 30-second video shows Daniel Craig as James Bond or Agent 007 perform death defying stunts. The trailer also gives us a look at Safin, the villain played by Rami Malek. 

It also shows Lashana Lynch, flying a plane with Bond. You can also spot Ana De Armas in full action form. 

The James Bond film that will have Daniel Craig in this role for the last time will also feature Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes. They will be  reprising their roles in the film. 

