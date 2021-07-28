Watch: Daniel Craig starrer James Bond film new video out, announces release date

A new James Bond clip from his upcoming film ‘No Time To Die’ has released and it announces the date of the film’s theatrical release.

As per the new announcement, the Daniel Craig starrer will come in theatres this October.

The new 30-second video shows Daniel Craig as James Bond or Agent 007 perform death defying stunts. The trailer also gives us a look at Safin, the villain played by Rami Malek.

It also shows Lashana Lynch, flying a plane with Bond. You can also spot Ana De Armas in full action form.

The James Bond film that will have Daniel Craig in this role for the last time will also feature Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes. They will be reprising their roles in the film.