Watch: Courteney Cox recreated the iconic Turkey dance for Thanksgiving and its nostalgia written all over it!

We love Monica from ‘Friends’ aka Courteney Cox and she did something extremely special for her fans this Thanksgiving.

The ‘Friends’ star just recreated the iconic moment from her hit show and shared it with her fans on Instagram. In the video, Courteney wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving before jokingly addressing that Friends GIF that goes viral every year -- of her wearing a full Turkey on her head and dancing.

In a scene from ‘The One With All the Thanksgivings’ episode of Friends, Monica Geller famously dances with a turkey on her head. The funny scene is shared by ‘Friends’ fans every year so she decided to give them a fresh video.

She can be heard saying: "I'm feeling so thankful and also if I get one more goddamn GIF of that turkey on my head dancing like a fucking fool, I'm just gonna snap. Since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. I hope it makes you happy."

Watch the video:

Courteney Cox then appears wearing a turkey on her head donning sunglasses, while shimmying to the Friends theme song.

Soon after she shared the video, her ‘Friends’ co-star Lisa Kudrow commented on the video to applaud her and wrote, "You DID THAT," while Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Love you sister!"

Thanksgiving Day 2020: Roasted turkey to apple-pie - a guide to holiday recipes

Thanksgiving Day: Best episodes from your favourite shows that you can watch on turkey day