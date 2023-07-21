Watch Britney Spears and Will.i.am's new song 'Mind Your Business' here

Welcome back, Britney Spears! The singer just collaborated with Will.i.am and their single is called “Mind Your Business”. The song is the second single to drop after Britney Spears got rid of conservatorship. It’s the first time both singers have gotten together since their triple-platinum hit “Scream & Shout” in 2012.

“Mind Your Business” features Spears in what Epic Records describes as having an “enigmatic and captivating beat” with an “irresistible hook and infectious energy.”

When announcing the new track, Will.i.am had previously teased on social media what their fans could expect. Also in an interview, Will.i.am praised Britney Spears and said, “I’ve been a fan, friend, and supporter of Britney throughout the years. Supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music, support as far as somebody that’s there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person.”

Watch the song here:

“Music is therapy for lots of people,” he said. “Dancing is therapy for lots of people… And when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony, and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you’re going through, and I see that every time I see her dance on her Instagram. I light up because I see how much she loves music. To collaborate with her now and then — when you’re in the studio and you’re making music, that’s the only thing that matters — so I see the same light, the same joy, the same love, and passion.”

Talking about their song, “Mind Your Business,” Will.i.am said, “When you’re in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life. There are lyrics in the song that point to that… There is a thin line, and everyone deserves their version of privacy.”

Apart from music, we can expect some more content from Britney Spears as she is ready to release her memoir called The Woman In Me. It will be released in October.

