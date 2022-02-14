Watch trailer: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas get together in 'Deep Water'

First look of 'Deep Water', a psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is out.

The film marks Oscar-nominated 'Fatal Attraction' director Adrian Lyne’s first film since 'Unfaithful' in 2002.

Check out the teaser here:

While the two stars are no longer dating and have gone their separate ways, they were seeing each other when the production began in November 2019.

The film also stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly. It has been penned by Zack Helm and Euphoria creator-writer Sam Levinson based Patricia Highsmith novel.

Garrett Basch and Steven Zaillian produced the pic with Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Ben Forkner, and Anthony Katagas. Arnon Milchan also is a producer.