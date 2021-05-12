Watch: Apple TV+ reveals Stephen King's limited series ‘Lisey’s Story’

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for its upcoming limited series ‘Lisey’s Story’. It is based on the best-selling novel, and is adapted and written by author Stephen King.

The limited series stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen.

The eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on June 4, 2021, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.

Watch the Lisey’s Story trailer:

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Oscar winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan and Ron Cephas Jones also star.

Stephen King adapted his own novel for the Apple TV+ series.