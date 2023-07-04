WATCH | Tom Cruise runs and runs in viral promo of Mission Impossible 7

A promotion video for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One shows Tom Cruise running non-stop. Shared on the actor's 61st birthday, the video is a compilation of every scene in the Mission: Impossible movies in which Cruise is running from 1 to 6. And boy, there appear to be a lot of them. He runs from assorted goons, he runs from the water, he runs in the streets, he runs up a building, he runs down Burj Khalifa, he takes a breather and then he runs from a missile. You can watch the fun video below. Dead Reckoning Part One is the first of a two-film arc and is directed by returning filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie.

What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One all about?

The official synopsis of the film reads, "In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission -- not even the lives of those he cares about most."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One cast and creative team

Esai Morales plays the role of Gabriel, the film's Big Bad. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss have been cast in yet-unknown roles. McQuarrie has directed the film based on a script penned by himself and Erik Jendresen.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One release date

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released worldwide on July 12.