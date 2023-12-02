WATCH | The Crown Season 6 Part 2 trailer promises a riveting finale

As the curtain falls on the mostly illustrious reign of The Crown, Netflix has unveiled the final trailer for Part 2 of its sixth and concluding season. Premiering on December 14, the last six episodes promise a poignant end to the acclaimed series chronicling the tumultuous reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The concluding season's first half, which premiered on November 16, delved into the tragic narrative surrounding Princess Diana, deftly portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, and the events leading up to her fatal car crash. Now, the focus shifts to the later years of Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) and Prince Charles (Dominic West), with particular attention given to the older William and Harry, portrayed by Ed McVey and Luther Ford, respectively, in the season's latter half.

You can see the trailer above.

One of the pivotal storylines in the final episodes revolves around Prince Charles' marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles, portrayed by Olivia Williams. Simultaneously, audiences will witness the burgeoning romance between Prince William, played by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, portrayed by the talented Meg Bellamy.