WATCH | Oppenheimer's thrilling five-minute 'Opening Look' teases the spectacle of the summer

A five-minute 'Opening Look' from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer collates scenes from, one presumes, the first act of the movie to create a clip that basically promise that the movie is going to be the spectacle of the summer season. There is a lot of new footage. In fact, the majority of the footage is something we have not seen before in any of the previous promos. And it all makes one eager to catch the movie in the biggest screen possible. Starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer is a biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, American theoretical physicist who is remembered as the 'father of the atomic bomb' for his contribution to the invention of the first nuclear weapon.

The bombs based on the technology he developed led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And later in his life, he became something of a pacifist, campaigning for global nuclear disarmament - something for which he was persecuted by the United States government. Thus, he is a complicated figure and just what an actor like Murphy needed to sink his teeth into.

You can watch the Opening Look above. What is Oppenheimer all about? Nolan's star-studded film follows the life and times of one J Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who is called the "father of the atomic bomb" for his contribution to the Manhattan Project, which led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin. Oppenheimer and a star-studded cast Apart from Murphy, Oppenheimer's cast is absolutely stacked. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, among others also star.

Also Read: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan reveals why there's no CGI in the movie Oppenheimer release date Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.

