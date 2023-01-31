WATCH | Jennifer Aniston fans thrilled by her lehenga look in Netflix's Murder Mystery 2

The trailer for Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 was released recently. The original film, thanks to the charisma of the two lead actors (Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston), had quite a high number of views. Thus the sequel was greenlit. The two-and-a-half-minute clip promises another murder and this time the Spitzes (Sandler and Aniston essay married couple Nick and Audrey, respectively) have become actual detectives after their success in the first film. This time in another location. Apart from the usual mystery comedy high jinks, many fans of the actors have been thrilled by the Indian ethnic getups the two actors are wearing. Aniston in particular has impressed her Indian fans who have decided she looks absolutely gorgeous in the lehenga.

The central event this time is the wedding of the Indian Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island in the Caribbean who, as per the trailer, seemingly gets murdered as he makes his grand entry on an elephant — as you do (but no, the murdered man turns out to be somebody else and the would-be groom has been kidnapped). You can see the trailer for yourself above. Akhtar also appeared in the role in the first film.

The synopsis of the film reads, "Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon."

Murder Mystery, as the title suggests, was a murder mystery in which the lead actors get entangled and become the main accused. The film was a hit with the audiences, but received mixed critical reception. On Rotten Tomatoes it scored 44 per cent. The critical consensus reads, "Murder Mystery reunites Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler for a lightweight comedy that's content to settle for merely mediocre."

Murder Mystery 2 releases on March 31, 2023.

