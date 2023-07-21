Warner Bros. considering shifting premiere date of Dune 2 amid Hollywood strikes

Warner Bros. is treading on thin ice as it decides on a release date for the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune. Looks like Dune 2 will be pushed to 2024 amid two contentious Hollywood labour strikes -- WGA and SAG-AFTRA, as in addition to writers, now Hollywood actors are also striking.

Variety reports that Warner Bros. is seriously considering moving Dune 2 from its November 3 premiere date to sometime in 2024. The film is a co-production with Legendary Entertainment and both parties must agree on a new release date. While some report that Legendary will be approached by Warner Bros. for a date change, others believe that they plan on moving with the film as originally planned. There is no official word on this yet.

Dune 2 stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in leading roles.

Other films could also face a premiere date change

In other news, Warner Bros. is assessing potential new dates for the anticipated movie musical, The Color Purple. The feature will have Oprah Winfrey as a producer. There is also DC Studios' sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

If things change for Dune 2, there could also be a change in premiere dates for other tentpoles like MCU’s The Marvels starring Brie Larson and others. The film is scheduled for November 10. There’s also Lionsgate’s franchise reboot The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes for November 17. Another film to hit theatres at the same time is Apple Studios' film Napoleon which is scheduled for November 22, directed by Ridley Scott. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the emperor.

