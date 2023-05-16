Wait, what? Julia Fox ditches pants and strolls through LA streets in men's underwear

We often pick our dirtiest PJs to grab some groceries from the market or to run a quick errand! But, Italian-American actress Julia Fox takes things a couple of notches higher and likes to use the moment to make a major fashion statement. The diva recently hopped on the "no-pants" trend train and stepped out wearing nothing but a Diesel underwear from the waist down.

Pictures of the actress strolling down the LA streets and filling gas in her Mustang are going viral.

Her unusual outfit for the day featured a brown, slightly oversized blazer along with a white crop top featuring the words - "high-class white trash". She paired it with yellow-tinted sunglasses, large hoop earrings, a black purse with green fur accents and furry white heels on her feet.

Reacting to the post, a netizen wrote, "Desperate to create a moment." Another commented, "Just like every clothing choice of hers, cringy. There’s being different and bold and trying too hard. Anyone else walking the streets with their man’s undies would be shamed." And, a third comment read, "The underwear trend is not fashion it looks so tacky."

This isn't the first time the actress has worn underwear as outerwear to run everyday errands. Last year, Fox went out for some grocery shopping in an outfit that was anything but casual. The fashionista picked a black-and-white Alexander Wang underwear-bralette set for her casual look, which instantly grabbed attention online.

She paired it with an oversized acid-washed denim jacket and slouchy denim stiletto boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐗 (@juliafox) On the movie front, the actress will be next seen in The Trainer. The film is being directed by Tony Kaye with Bella Thorne, Gina Gershon, and Stephen Dorff playing pivotal roles alongside Fox. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE