Voice actor Tara Strong claims she was fired for being Jewish, show rubbishes claims amid Israel-Hamas war

One of the most highly acclaimed voice actors, Tara Strong faced the heat after she made some controversial remarks over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The Canadian-born actress was removed from the animated show Boxtown. She was recast recently and fans speculate that this decision had something to do with her social media activity. When on October 7, Hamas launched an attack on Israel, Tara along with other actors got vocal and took a stand in the war.

What did Tara Strong say?

Tara is Jewish by origin. After the October 7 attack, Tara wrote, "If you are PRO suffering, r---, murder of ANY innocent people, today I will block you. We should all be praying for peace. To end ALL wars, near and far. To end the suffering of ALL innocent civilians everywhere regardless of political affiliation."

The day after the attack, Tara tweeted a message from the American Jewish Committee that claimed people "only excuse terror when it targets Israel." She added, "Because everyone hates Jews."

Tara Strong didn’t stop there. She then wrote, "This is only the beginning. They were smart to start with a country people love to hate.” She even equated Hamas with Islam, much to the horror of others, and wrote, "Islam is a real, clear, and present danger," it said. "Islamaphobia has been debunked vehemently."

This tweet went out on October 10 and two days later, the Boxtown Twitter account announced Tara was being recast. They wrote, "Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown. We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We’ll have more info soon on open auditions.”

The show's team rubbishes reports of discrimination

Tara Strong claims she was fired for being Jewish. She wrote, "Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address and pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza."

However, people involved with Boxtown rubbished these claims. Spencer Rothball, co-writer of the Boxtown pilot, said that not only is he Jewish, but "the other main character is voiced by a Jewish person (Alex Hirsch)." Regarding Tara's accusation of being let go because she's Jewish, Spencer said, "Yeah I mean I had nothing to do with her apparently being recast, but this is an absurd claim to make."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.