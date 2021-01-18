US box office: Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' topples 'Wonder Woman 1984' for no 1 position

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson’s action thriller ‘The Marksman’ has topped the US box office with $3.2 million in ticket sales toppling ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ after an incredible run for the latter.

Robert Lorenz directed ‘The Marksman’ is about a rancher and retired Marine living in Arizona who helps a young boy escape a Mexican drug cartel.

With its box office collections over the weekend, ‘The Marksman’ joins the company of ‘Honest Thief” and Robert De Niro’s ‘The War With Grandpa’ as some of the lowest-grossing box office toppers in modern history -- highlighting the dull period owing to movie theaters facing restrictions amid the pandemic.

In the US, around 65% of U.S. theaters remain closed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ starring Gal Gadot as the superhero slipped down to the second position after staying atop for three weeks. The film Wonder Woman 1984, a DC Comics adaptation that cost $200 million to produce, released simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max.

For now, Universal and DreamWorks’ sequel to ‘The Croods’ placed third, amassing $2.04 million this weekend and looking to cross the long weekend with $2.9 million. The animated family film actually improved upon last week’s grosses by 13%.

The fourth position is ‘News of the World’ with Tom Hanks, with a three-day total of $1.05 million.

In world business, Disney and Pixar’s ‘Soul’ continued to chug along at the international box office, particularly in China where it now stands as the third highest-grossing Pixar movie of all time with $43.1 million.