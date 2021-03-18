Uma Thurman roped in for Disney's 'Stargirl' sequel

Uma Thurman has now joined the cast of Disney's sequel to ‘Stargirl’.

The romantic drama had released on Disney+ and was a massive hit.

Among those making a return in the sequel are Star Grace VanderWaal and director Julia Hart. Actor Elijah Richardson as well as composer-musician Michael Penn will return in the Stargirl sequel.

Stargirl had debuted on March 13, 2020 amid the pandemic on Disney+. It was adapted from the bestselling book by Jerry Spinelli. It told the story of boy iving in Mica, Arizona, who wishes nothing more than an anonymous existence but whose life is turned upside down when he meets and falls for an unusual and colorful girl named Stargirl.

The Stargirl sequel will follow Stargirl's journey out of Mica and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibility.

Uma Thurman will play Roxanne Martel, a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman of Gotham Group return as producers while Horowitz will produce for Hart and Horowitz’s company, Original Headquarters. Hahn and Spinelli are executive producers.