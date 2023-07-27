Two-time Oscar-winning scriptwriter Bo Goldman, 90, no more

Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning scriptwriter of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, no more

Screenwriter Bo Goldman is no more. The Oscar-winning talent that wrote scripts for cult films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Melvin and Howard died at the age of 90. He was among the best of his generation of scribes along with Robert Towne and William Goldman, who were considered greats of their time.

The news of his death was confirmed by his son-in-law, director Todd Field.

Bo Goldman's other famous works

Apart from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Bo Goldman is also known for his Oscar-nominated work in 1993’s Scent of a Woman.

As for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Bo shared the Oscar statuette with Lawrence Hauben for co-adapting Ken Kesey’s novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. It was Bo Goldman’s second screenplay and the first to be produced. That year, the film won Oscars for best picture, director, actor, and actress. It was the first time a movie had swept the Oscars after 1934’s It’s a Wonderful Night. Later a similar feat was achieved by the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs.

Bo Goldman started with TV where he edited, wrote scripts, and served as an associate producer for CBS’ Playhouse 90 anthology series in the late 1950s.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.