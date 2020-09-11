Top 5 Hollywood news: Tom Hanks to restart shooting in Australia, 'Tenet' to be screened at drive-ins

6 months after testing positive and recovering from coronavirus, Tom Hanks is ready to head back to Australia again for filming. He and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted the disease during their stay in Australia in early March this year. Meanwhile, Tiger King's bipoic starring Nicolas Cage will be streamed on Amazon. Here are the top stories of the day

Tom Hanks to restart shooting in Australia 6 months after contracting coronavirus



Almost six months after contracting and recovering from coronavirus, actor Tom Hanks is all set to restart working in the untitled biopic of American musician Elvis Presley in Australia where he had contracted the virus.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/tom-hanks-to-restart-shooting-in-australia-6-months-after-contracting-coronavirus-326774

'Tenet' will now play at Los Angeles area drive-ins



Christopher Nolan's fans in the greater Los Angeles area now have a reason to rejoice as they have the option of seeing 'Tenet' at drive-in theaters, instead of waiting for indoor cinemas to reopen.



read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/tenet-will-now-play-at-los-angeles-area-drive-ins-326765

Kate Winslet 'regrets' working with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski in the past



Hollywood star Kate Winslet has admitted that she now regrets working with Woody Allen And Roman Polanski in the past. Polanski and Allen have both been accused of sexual misconduct.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/kate-winslet-regrets-working-with-woody-allen-roman-polanski-in-the-past-326926

Nicolas Cage-led Joe Exotic drama 'Tiger King' lands at Amazon



A TV project starring Nicolas Cage as popular Netflix series 'Tiger King' subject Joe Exotic has found a home at Amazon. According to The news agency, the tech giant's Prime Video streaming platform will develop the scripted series from CBS Television Studios and Imagine Entertainment. Amazon Studios has also come aboard to produce.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/nicolas-cage-led-joe-exotic-drama-tiger-king-lands-at-amazon-326778

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast had a reunion and we have proof!



The cast of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ had a reunion today as Hollywood actor Will Smith shared a picture on Instagram with his fans and followers. The cast got together to celebrate 30 years since the sitcom first aired. The meet up also had another reason -- it’s when they taped an unscripted reunion special for HBO Max.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-the-fresh-prince-of-bel-air-cast-had-a-reunion-and-we-have-proof-326747