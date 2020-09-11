Kate Winslet 'regrets' working with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski in the past

Hollywood star Kate Winslet has admitted that she now regrets working with Woody Allen And Roman Polanski in the past. Polanski and Allen have both been accused of sexual misconduct.



In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 44-year-old Oscar winner star pointed out, "It`s like, what the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It`s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It`s f**king disgraceful."



The following topic, of working with the two directors arose when Winslet said she hoped to do her "best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women.



"The `Titanic` actor added that now, she must "take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both."



Winslet said, "I can`t turn back the clock. I`m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren`t able to just be f**king truthful about all of it?"



In 2011, she appeared in Polanski`s `Carnage` and in Allen`s `Wonder Wheel,` which debuted in 2017.



Allen has been the subject of public scrutiny since beginning a relationship with actor Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his former partner Mia Farrow.As per People magazine, he was also accused of sexual abuse against his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1993.



Dylan addressed the allegations for the first time in a 2014 letter published in the New York Times that she was `sexually assaulted` by the director. Allen has denied her allegations.She said, "But at the same time, I didn`t know Woody and I don`t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don`t know anything, really and whether any of it is true or false.



Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that`s the truth."



In 1977, Polanski was arrested and charged with allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The charges indicated on him included rape by use of drugs, sodomy and perversion. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse.Four other women have accused Polanski of sexually assaulting them as minors since 2010. He has denied all charges.