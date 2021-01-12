Top 5 Hollywood News today:Nicole Kidman in talks to play iconic TV star Lucille Ball, 'Sex and the City' stars' fee for revival

From the news of film on ‘I Love Lucy’ couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz by Aaron Sorkin to the fees of the cast of ‘Sex and The City’ stars for the HBO Max reunion, here’s top five headlines that created a buzz in Hollywood’s corridors.

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem in talks to play iconic TV couple Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin's film: Report

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in negotiations to portray Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in a film about the beloved TV (and real-life) couple. Read more.

Jared Leto's 'Morbius' pushed back 7 months, to release in October

The Sony and Marvel film has moved its release date to October 8, 2021. Earlier, it was slated for March 18. It has been pushed twice now as it originally scheduled for release in July 2020. Read more.

'Nomadland' wins best feature film at Gotham Awards: Check out the full list

After leading the National Society of Film Critics awards, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland took home Best Feature at the Gotham Awards as well. Read more.

Sarah Jessica Parker and girls will earn this whopping amount for 'Sex and the City' revival

The HBO Max revival will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis earning over $1 million per episode for the 10 episode series. Read more.

Fans want Johnny Depp back in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' as they gather 400k votes and plus in petition

In massive support for the actor, 400k votes have been counted and continues to grow to get Johnny Depp back in the franchise. Read more.



