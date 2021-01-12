Sarah Jessica Parker and girls will earn this whopping amount for 'Sex and the City' revival

We now have our hands on more information around the return of ‘Sex and the City’ to TV. While we told you about Kim Cattrall not returning with her character Samantha on the show, we know about how much the stars will be taking home on an episode basis for the revival.

The HBO Max revival will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis earning over $1 million per episode for the 10 episode series.

The reboot series will be titled ‘And Just Like That’. Each episode will be 30 minutes in duration and production is set to begin in late spring.

As for Samantha not making a comeback in the reboot, the longstanding duel between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall comes to light. Kim has for long accused Sarah for being “toxic and cruel”.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica shared a teaser with fans of ‘And Just Like That’. She captioned it, “I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ.”

‘Sex and the City’ is based on the essays from Candice Bushnell that ran for six seasons from 1998-2008 on HBO and took home the Emmy for best comedy series in 2001, with stars Parker and Nixon also winning statuettes for their respective roles in 2004.

You can watch all six original seasons of ‘Sex and the City’ on HBO Max at present.