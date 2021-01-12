Jared Leto's 'Morbius' pushed back 7 months, to release in October

Jared Leto starrer ‘Morbius’ will not be coming to our theatres in March after Sony decided to push it back by 7 months.

The Sony and Marvel film has moved its release date to October 8, 2021. Earlier, it was slated for March 18. It has been pushed twice now as it originally scheduled for release in July 2020.

The announcement was made keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Morbius’ stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who suffered from a rare blood disease and turned himself into a living vampire during an attempt to cure himself. Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris also star in the film.

The film will also have Michael Keaton who played The Vulture in Sony and Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: The Homecoming’.

‘Morbius’ is directed by Daniel Espinosa.