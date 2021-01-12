'Nomadland' wins best feature film at Gotham Awards: Check out the full list

After leading the National Society of Film Critics awards, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland took home Best Feature at the Gotham Awards as well.

Chloé Zhao’s directorial dominated the entirely female-directed nominees, as it won the evening’s Audience Award. Meanwhile, Radha Blank’s The Forty-Year-Old Version and Dan Sallitt’s Fourteen tied for Best Screenplay. Ramona S. Diaz’s A Thousand Cuts and Garrett Bradley’s Time also tied for Best Documentary.

Over in the acting awards, Riz Ahmed took home Best Actor for Amazon’s Sound of Metal, while Miss Juneteenth’s Nicole Beharie was awarded Best Actress and Kingsley Ben-Adir won Breakthrough Actor for One Night in Miami.



On the television front, Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You won Breakthrough Series, for the Over 40 Minutes and Under 40 Minutes category, respectively. The evening also included an Actress Tribute to Viola Davis and an Actor Tribute in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman.



Here's the full list of winners at Gotham Awards:



Best Feature

Nomadland

Best Documentary

A Thousand Cuts

Time

Best International Feature

Identifying Features



Breakthrough Director Award

Andrew Patterson for The Vast of Night

Best Screenplay

The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank

Fourteen, Dan Sallitt



Best Actor

Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal

Best Actress

Nicole Beharie in Miss Juneteenth



Breakthrough Actor

Kingsley Ben-Adir in One Night in Miami

Breakthrough Series — Long Format (over 40 minutes)

Watchmen

Breakthrough Series — Short Format (under 40 minutes)

I May Destroy You