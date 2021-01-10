'Nomadland' named best picture by National Society of Film Critics

Chloe Zhao`s `Nomadland,` has led the National Society of Film Critics awards this year and has won the top honour in four categories. The wistful and melancholic film that explores those themes in its tale about a woman living as a nomad after the recession of a decade ago, was named best film of 2020 by the National Society of Film Critics.



According to Variety, the film won the best picture and best cinematography, while Zhao was awarded as the best director and star Frances McDormand was named best female actor. Zhao has been a favorite among critics in the lead-up to the Oscars. Last month, she was named best director by both the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the New York Film Critics Circle when each group announced their awards for 2020.





The 55th session of the annual voting meeting took place on Saturday with results being shared on the Twitter account of the organisation.

The voting took place as per a ballot system which required voters to select their first, second, and third choices for every category. Each position earned the film a different score.



The film which received the most cumulative points in the given category came out to be the winner in the particular category. The best actor award went to Delroy Lindo for his role in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" as a Vietnam War vet who returns to the country with three other comrades to find the remains of their squad leader — played by Chadwick Boseman in one of his final performances — and retrieve gold they left behind during the war. Boseman was runner-up for his role in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom."

Last year, the society's best picture prize went to Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite," a black comedy thriller. The film went on to win the Academy Award for best picture.