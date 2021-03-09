Top 5 Hollywood news today: 'Snyder Cut' leaked on TV, BAFTA nominations announced

HBO Max accidentally leaked the highly anticipated film 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' for an hour, days before its premiere date. Meanwhile, BAFTA announced its list of nominations for this year's awards.



HBO Max accidentally leaks 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' ahead of its premiere



'Zack Snyder's Justice League' was available for streaming early on OTT platform HBO Max recently. The four-hour-long film is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform on March 18 but fans found its streaming on the platform when they attempted to watch 'Tom&Jerry'movie.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-hbo-maxaccidentally-leaks-zack-snyders-justice-league-ahead-of-its-premiere-ray-fisher-urges-fans-to-not-watch-it-369096

'Allow out of work musicians to perform', writes Bruno Mars requesting Grammys to include him in lineup



As the first music awards of the world are scheduled to take place in the coming week, hit singer Bruno Mars recently urged the Grammys to let him perform during the much-awaited ceremony that celebrates music. The singer is petitioning for his band, Silk Sonic, to be considered for the Grammys 2021 performers list and be added to the Grammys lineup.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/allow-out-of-work-musicians-to-perform-writes-bruno-mars-requesting-grammys-to-include-him-in-lineup-369048

Streamers tighten grip on Hollywood with producer award nods



Netflix and Amazon bagged more than half the film nominations chosen by Hollywood's top producers Monday, tightening the streaming platforms' grip on an awards season turned upside-down by the pandemic.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-streamers-tighten-grip-on-hollywood-with-producer-award-nods-369005

BAFTA 2021: Here's the full list of nominations



US recession drama 'Nomadland' and British coming-of-age story 'Rocks' has got the maximum nods at this year's nomination list of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards. The nominees were announced on Tuesday.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-bafta-2021-heres-the-full-list-of-nominations-369172

Kim Kardashian breaks down in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' final season teaser



In the newly released sneak peek from 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' final season teaser, Kim Kardashian is seen vulnerable like never before. Bracing divorce amid separation from husband Kanye West, Kim is seen breaking down as family members look on and support her in these tough and challenging times.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/kim-kardashian-breaks-down-in-keeping-up-with-the-kardashians-final-season-teaser-369134