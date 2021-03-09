HBO Max accidentally leaks 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' ahead of its premiere, Ray Fisher urges fans to not watch it 

'Zack Snyder's Justice League' was available for streaming early on OTT platform HBO Max recently. The four-hour-long film is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform on March 18 but fans found its streaming on the platform when they attempted to watch 'Tom&Jerry'movie.



The accidental streaming was reportedly available for only a few hours before it was taken down from the platform.



HBO Max reportedly confirmed the error in a statement. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,” HBO Max said.



One of the stars of the film, actor Ray Fisher took to Twitter to urge fans from watching the leak and wait for it to officially premiere on March 18. "You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on @hbomax! On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who’s streaming with me??? #SnyderCut #BORGLIFE," he tweeted. Fisher plays Cyborg in the DC Extended universe.

You know what beats a leak?



A flood of views on @hbomax!



On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!!



Who’s streaming with me???#SnyderCut #BORGLIFE — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 9, 2021 ×

The film has witnessed several ups and downs ever since it first released in 2017. The movie was initially being directed by Snyder but he had to step down during the post-production stage. Joss Whedon was given to wrap the film, who reshot certain portions. The end result was a big let down for fans and they demanded Warner Bros to release Snyder's version of the movie.



Years of a petition led to Warner Bros announcing that Snyder Cut would be releasing on HBO Max. The film stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot(Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).



The film's trailer and BTS photos and videos have already created quite a buzz as fans are now counting days to the film's premiere. Let's hope the accidental leak will not make much of an impact on the anticipated premiere.