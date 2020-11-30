Top 5 Hollywood news today: Sean Connery's cause of death revealed, Disney honours Chadwick Boseman

Disney added new opening credits to 'Black Panther' in order to honour Chadwick Boseman on his birth anniversary. Meanwhile family of Sean Connery has revealed the exact cause of his death.



Here are the top stories of the day.



Disney honours Chadwick Boseman with 'Black Panther' credits on his birth anniversary



On the day that could have been 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman's 44th birthday, the Walt Disney Co. on Sunday remembered the late actor by honouring him.Marvel Studios also shared the video on their social media handles and wrote, "Long live the King. #WakandaForever."



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-disney-honours-chadwick-boseman-with-black-panther-credits-on-his-birth-anniversary-346346

Ryan Reynolds begins shooting with for 'The Adam Project' with 'dream cast and crew'



Actor Ryan Reynolds starts shooting for his upcoming Netflix film 'The Adam Project.' Calling the film's cast as his "dream crew," the actor shared two pictures from the sets of the film on Instagram. "And away we go... shooting has begun on The Adam Project for @netflix," he captioned the pictures.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood/news-ryan-reynolds-begins-shooting-with-for-the-adam-project-with-dream-cast-and-crew-346345

'James Bond' actor Sean Connery's cause of death revealed



Nearly a month after the demise of legendary 'James Bond' actor Sean Connery, his death certificate reveals that he died in his sleep from heart failure caused due to pneumonia and old age. Back in October, Sean Connery had passed away at the age of 90.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/james-bond-actor-sean-connerys-cause-of-death-revealed-346351

George Clooney opens up about how wife Amal 'changed everything' in his life



George Clooney is a happily married family man and he's grateful to his wife Amal for changing everything for him. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the actor shared why he and his wife human rights attorney Amal Clooney, who he married in 2014, decided to build a life together.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/george-clooney-opens-up-about-how-wife-amal-changed-everything-in-his-life-346356

Dior draws backlash for airing fragrance commercial starring Johnny Depp



Dior is under fire after airing a cologne commercial starring Johnny Depp. A Dior ad for its Sauvage fragrance, which stars Depp playing an electric guitar, was shown during an episode of 'The Great British Bake Off' that aired Tuesday in the UK.



Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/dior-draws-backlash-for-airing-fragrance-commercial-starring-johnny-depp-346415