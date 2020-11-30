Ryan Reynolds begins shooting with for 'The Adam Project' with 'dream cast and crew'

Actor Ryan Reynolds starts shooting for his upcoming Netflix film 'The Adam Project.'



Calling the film's cast as his "dream crew," the actor shared two pictures from the sets of the film on Instagram."And away we go... shooting has begun on The Adam Project for @netflix," he captioned the pictures."This is a dream cast and crew. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach, and director, @slevydirect," the `Deadpool,` actor`s caption read.







The movie follows a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they have to find their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds' character and set things right in order to save the future.



While Ruffalo is playing Reynolds' father, a brilliant physicist, Keener will essay the role of the villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from the physicist. In his first professional job, Scobell has been cast as Reynolds' younger self and Mallari is set to play the villain's right hand.



'The Adam Project' is being directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Reynolds in the upcoming movie 'Free Guy'. Levy and Reynolds are producing the new movie. Jonathan Tropper wrote the final draft of the film based on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.



The science-fiction film stars actors like Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and others.