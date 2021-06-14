Top 5 Hollywood news today: Riz Ahmed slams Hollywood for its Islamophobia, Roger Waters says no to usage of his songs

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters has slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a forum recently. Meanwhile, Beyonce has shared rare pics of her twins on their 4th birthday. Here are the top news of the day.



Pink Floyd's Roger Waters will not let Facebook CEO 'idiot' Mark Zuckerberg use their songs



Musician Roger Waters of Pink Floyd is not impressed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he slammed the latter at a forum in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Roger read out a letter from Mark Zuckerberg which he recently received by email.

Actor Ned Beatty has died at age 83: Reports

Hollywood actor Ned Beatty, known for roles in the movies 'Deliverance', 'Superman' and 'Network', has died at the age of 83, media reports said on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated actor died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home, his daughter Blossom Beatty informed.



'What's better than 1 gift... 2': Beyonce celebrates twins Rumi & Sir's birthday with a sweet message



Beyonce is thankful for her twins. The crooner is celebrating the birthday of her twins Sir and Rumi Carter, as the kids turned 4. The 39-year-old Grammy winner took to her website to share a special message on their birthday.



Riz Ahmed slams Hollywood for 'toxic' portrayal of Muslims, 'racist' movies



Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed has called out Hollywood for the stereotypical and "toxic" portrayal of Muslim community in its films. Ahmed, who became the first Muslim to get a best actor Oscar nomination, recently launched the initiative, the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion, to increase the community's representation in cinema.



Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrate one year anniversary, share rare photos



Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are celebrating one year of togetherness. The 25-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and 24-year-old basketball player are celebrating their one year of dating. On the special occasion, the model, who keeps her love life off social media glare took to her Instagram to share some rare photos of the couple cuddling up with each other.

