'What's better than 1 gift... 2': Beyonce celebrates twins Rumi & Sir's birthday with a sweet message

Beyonce is thankful for her twins. The crooner is celebrating the birthday of her twins Sir and Rumi Carter, as the kids turned 4. The 39-year-old Grammy winner took to her website to share a special message on their birthday.



"What's better than 1 gift... 2," the star wrote over a black background. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir." Beyonce and Jayz have kept their personal lives mostly private and rarely shares glimpses of their little ones.

The power couple welcomed Rumi and Sir back in 2017. Along with the twins, they are also parents to 9-year-old Grammy winner daughter Blue Ivy.



Before this, the singer offered a rare look at her twins during a day out in Malibu, Calif, however, Rumi and Sir's faces weren't visible in the post.

In December 2019, the crooner opened up about motherhood during an interview with Elle, "I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," she said at the time. "Making sure I am present for my kids - dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family - all while running a company can be challenging."

Recently, Jay-Z opened up in an interview with The Sunday Times and spoke about parenting and raising children with his wife. "Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" "Not 'Here's this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.'"



The dad also added that his goal is to "just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be... It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We're just guides."