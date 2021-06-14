Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrate one year anniversary, share rare photos

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are celebrating one year of togetherness.



The 25-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and 24-year-old basketball player are celebrating their one year of dating. On the special occasion, the model, who keeps her love life off social media glare took her Instagram to share some rare photos of the couple cuddling up with each other. While boyfriend, Booker made it even more special by counting the exact days that they have been together with each other.



The NBA star shared a black and white photo of themselves snuggling with their dog on Instagram with the caption, "365", "52" and "1'.

The anniversary tribute to each other impressed all their fans.



One photo Jenner shared, showed the couple snuggling in a private jet, while another photo showed the couple floating in a lake.

Kendall and Devin were first spotted together hanging together in Arizona in April last year, and Jenner made her relationship with American basketball player Instagram official on Valentine's day.



The 25-year-old star took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture that had her cosying up to the NBA star near a kitchen sink slab.