Top 5 Hollywood news today: JLo's marriage plans & Tom Hanks on COVID vaccine

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Photograph:( Twitter )
Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson plan to receive COVID-19 vaccine but on this one condition
Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to have tested positive for coronavirus back in March. Read more
Jennifer Lopez admits the pandemic made her re-think about marrying Alex Rodriguez
The pandemic seem to have made Jennifer Lopez rethink about her wedding plans with fiance Alex Rodriguez. Read more
Mads Mikkelsen did not speak to Johnny Depp about playing Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' series
It's been a month since actor Mads Mikkelsen was named as Johnny Depp's replacement in the 'Fantastic Beasts' series. Read more
Sophia Loren-starrer 'The Life Ahead' to receive Humanitarian Award
The International Film Festival's Humanitarian Award will be held virtually from December 26 through January 2. Read more
Director apologises for indigenous family claims after film pulled out of Sundance Festival
After the controversy blew up, Michelle Latimer apologised after mistakenly naming Kitigan Zibi as her family’s ancestral community in Quebec before confirming that link with local elders. Read more