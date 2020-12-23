Top 5 Hollywood news today: JLo's marriage plans & Tom Hanks on COVID vaccine

Here are the top 5 Hollywood news stories of the day:

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson plan to receive COVID-19 vaccine but on this one condition

Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to have tested positive for coronavirus back in March. Read more

Jennifer Lopez admits the pandemic made her re-think about marrying Alex Rodriguez

The pandemic seem to have made Jennifer Lopez rethink about her wedding plans with fiance Alex Rodriguez. Read more

Mads Mikkelsen did not speak to Johnny Depp about playing Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' series

It's been a month since actor Mads Mikkelsen was named as Johnny Depp's replacement in the 'Fantastic Beasts' series. Read more

Sophia Loren-starrer 'The Life Ahead' to receive Humanitarian Award

The International Film Festival's Humanitarian Award will be held virtually from December 26 through January 2. Read more

Director apologises for indigenous family claims after film pulled out of Sundance Festival

After the controversy blew up, Michelle Latimer apologised after mistakenly naming Kitigan Zibi as her family’s ancestral community in Quebec before confirming that link with local elders. Read more