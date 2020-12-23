Jennifer Lopez admits the pandemic made her re-think about marrying Alex Rodriguez

The pandemic seem to have made Jennifer Lopez rethink about her wedding plans with fiance Alex Rodriguez.



The singer-actress recently appeared on Andy Cohen's radio show and admitted that she is not in a rush to marry Rodriguez.



"We've talked about (not getting married) for sure," Lopez responded to Cohen after he asked her about Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's relationship.



Hawn and Russel have been together for 35 years but never married. Reacting to their relationship, Lopez said "With like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to, should we?"



"I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There's definitely no rush though," she further added.



Lopez has been married three times before. She was first married to waiter Ojani Noa (1997 to 1998), then to dancer Cris Judd (2001 to 2003) and then to singer Marc Anthony (2004 to 2014), with whom she shares 12-year-old twins, Maximilian David and Emme Maribel.



Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. They have two daughters: Natasha Alexander, 16, and Ella Alexander, 12.



JLo and Rodriguez were engaged in March 2019 and were set to get married in Italy in July 2020 but the pandemic made them cancel their wedding plans.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all," Lopez told Cohen. "So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything.'"



The singer admits that cancelling her wedding plans made her feel disappointed but she has faith in "divine time."



"It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it," she added. "And I think it's something that maybe is still important to us, but there's no rush… it'll happen when it happens."