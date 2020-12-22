Jennifer Lopez on dressing up as Alex Rodriguez's ex Madonna, for Halloween: 'It wasn't weird'

Jennifer Lopez created a mini stir during Halloween when she dressed up as pop-queen Madonna, who also happens to be Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez's former partner.



The artist doesn't think it was "weird" that she dressed up as her fiance's famous ex-girlfriend.

In a chat-show, 'In The Morning', the singer opened up about the getup during her appearance explaining that she and Rodriguez initially planned to have elaborate costumes for a Halloween party, but eventually had to cancel their bash due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Yeah, we all got dressed up like way too much. My kids were like hiding in the bedrooms. They were like, 'What are you doing?' " Lopez recalled. "I dressed as Madonna and Alex, he went as Bruce Springsteen."





When host Andy Cohen asked if the situation felt "odd" given that Rodriguez "dated Madonna for two seconds," the pop star replied with a laugh, "No. I mean, it was so long ago."

"No, it wasn't weird at all," she continued. "I loved it."

Lopez showed off the costume — a white wedding gown with a "Boy Toy" belt buckle that harkened back to Madonna's 1984 album cover for Like a Virgin — on her Instagram on Halloween, writing in the caption: "Crazy for youuuu ... #HappyHalloween."

The Hustlers star also quoted "Like a Virgin" lyrics for a shout-out to Rodriguez: "Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you ... @arod #HappyHalloween," she captioned a close-up of her makeup and accessories.

"Hope everyone had an amazing Halloween last night!," Rodriguez wrote on his own Instagram page, sharing a playful photo of Lopez straddling him on the ground. "Guess who Jen and I dressed up as... comment below!!"

Lopez and Rodriguez also postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned at all," she said during Monday's broadcast of Radio Andy, explaining that they had planned for a ceremony in Italy when the country became the epicentre of the outbreak. "So we cancelled it. And then we tried to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago. And I was like, ‘Nope, still not the right time.' So it was just a little disappointing."

In an interview with People a few months ago, Lopez talked about the one bright side of her time at home has been more frequent family dinners with the kids: her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez's daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.

"That's been a huge blessing for us during this time," she said of the bonding time around the table with her blended family. "Because Alex and I have both separately and now together lived a gypsy-type life, as both of our careers require tons of travel. The blessing of the quarantine for us was having dinner with the kids every night, for months and months."