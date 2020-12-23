Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson plan to receive COVID-19 vaccine but on this one condition

Celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to have tested positive for coronavirus back in March. The couple now plan to get the vaccine but only after everyone who truly needs it receives their shot.



Hanks recently appeared on the American talk show `Today', to promote his upcoming film 'News of the World.'



During the discussion with host Savannah Guthrie, the `Forrest Gump` actor also touched on the matter of his coronavirus recovery.

"We`ll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it. But OK, we had it, and it was a tough 10 days, but I think what`s much more important is the second half of the COVID-19 formula is we didn`t give it to anybody," Hanks said.



Hanks also confirmed that he and his wife are still wearing face masks. "Not just so we don`t catch it but so you don`t give it to somebody in case you are one of those asymptomatic carriers," he said.



The 64-year-old actor also shared that his family will be having subdued Christmas celebrations this year in view of the pandemic.

