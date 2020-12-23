Sophia Loren-starrer 'The Life Ahead' to receive Humanitarian Award

Italian film ‘The Life Ahead’ which features an awards-contending performance by Sophia Loren will be feted with the Capri, Hollywood -- The International Film Festival's Humanitarian Award.

The International Film Festival's Humanitarian Award will be held virtually from December 26 through January 2.

Sophia Loren made a comeback to films after a gap of 11 years. The 86-year-old actress had not been seen in a leading role in 16 years.

In ‘The Life Ahead’, Sophia Loren plays a Holocaust survivor and former prostitute who develops an unlikely bond with a young Senegalese boy entrusted to her care.

‘The Life Ahead’ was directed by one of her sons, Edoardo Ponti, and is streaming on Netflix.