Top 5 Hollywood news today: George Clooney admits he failed as Batman, Tom Cruise opts for an early break amid controversy 

George Clooney admits he failed as Batman, calls 1997 Batman & Robin 'stinker'



George Clooney is still not over his dud film ‘Batman & Robin’ that released in 1997. In a latest interview, George revealed how he feels about “stinker” ‘Batman & Robin’ and how it “physically” pains him to watch the Warner Bros. film.



Tom Cruise opts for an early break following 'yelling' incident on the sets of 'Mission: Impossible 7'



Following two outbursts on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 7' - the actor has decided to wrap up work for this year early. A leaked audio clip of Cruise yelling at crew members for not maintaining social distancing went viral earlier this week.



Pharrell Williams sides with Taylor Swift in clash with Scooter Braun over music rights



Pharrell Williams has something to say on Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun beef over rights of music. Speaking to Variety on the ongoing battle, Pharrell Williams said, “There’s no other industry out there in the world where a start-up gets off the ground and doesn’t own the trademark — it just doesn’t make sense. It may be legal, but it’s still a crime. If a bank walks away with ownership of a company and the trademark, how much should a creator really be participating? The artist should always have the lion’s share of their creation.”



Vanessa Bryant accuses her mother of trying to 'extort a financial windfall' from her family



Vanessa Bryant calls her mother Sofia Laine's lawsuit "frivolous, disgraceful and unimaginably hurtful". The wife of late Kobe Bryant is accusing her mother of trying to "extort a financial windfall" from her family after husband Kobe Bryant's untimely death, through a new lawsuit.

Cardi B's show 'Cardi Tries' will have her try everything from ballet to basketball



Cardi B is all set to discover her adventurous side with her new show, 'Cardi Tries'. Cardi shared a teaser and the first episode with her Instagram followers on Thursday, which shows her attempting to do ballet.



