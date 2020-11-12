Top 5 Hollywood news today: From Cardi B's Durga dress to 'Emily in Paris' getting 2nd season

From Cardi B's dress going viral for the wrong reasons to more, here's what happened in the world of entertainment.

Here are the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:

Cardi B dresses up as Goddess Durga for a shoe magazine, apologises later for hurting sentiments

In the November issue of Footwear News, Cardi B is seen posing as the Goddess with 10 arms but instead of weapons, she is seen holding a shoe. Read more

Eric Church, Maren Morris win big: Check out complete CMA Awards 2020 winners list

Eric Church, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs were the big winners of the night. Read more

Not able to get over Parisian hangover? Netflix confirms 'Emily in Paris' season 2

‘Emily in Paris’ has been produced by MTV Studios and the series was filmed on location in Paris and across France. Read more

Hugh Grant shares his battle with COVID-19: My eyeballs felt three sizes too big

Before Hugh, many stars including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Dwayne Johnson, have opened up about their battle with the virus. Read more

George Clooney to be honoured by the Museum of Modern Art for contribution to cinema

It will take place on December 7. Read more