Top 5 Hollywood news today: From Cardi B's Durga dress to 'Emily in Paris' getting 2nd season

Cardi B Photograph:( Twitter )
Check out the top 5 stories here.
From Cardi B's dress going viral for the wrong reasons to more, here's what happened in the world of entertainment.
Here are the top 5 Hollywood stories of the day:
Cardi B dresses up as Goddess Durga for a shoe magazine, apologises later for hurting sentiments
In the November issue of Footwear News, Cardi B is seen posing as the Goddess with 10 arms but instead of weapons, she is seen holding a shoe. Read more
Eric Church, Maren Morris win big: Check out complete CMA Awards 2020 winners list
Eric Church, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs were the big winners of the night. Read more
Not able to get over Parisian hangover? Netflix confirms 'Emily in Paris' season 2
‘Emily in Paris’ has been produced by MTV Studios and the series was filmed on location in Paris and across France. Read more
Hugh Grant shares his battle with COVID-19: My eyeballs felt three sizes too big
Before Hugh, many stars including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Dwayne Johnson, have opened up about their battle with the virus. Read more
George Clooney to be honoured by the Museum of Modern Art for contribution to cinema
It will take place on December 7. Read more